Tory MP Lee Anderson claims families using ‘food banks’ eat McDonald’s regularly

A Tory MP has claimed that families who use food banks and also regularly eat at McDonald’s are failing to prioritise.

Lee Anderson said he was “really really helping” one family that was going to food banks to “get their groceries,” and then to McDonald’s.

“If you’re really struggling for money, and you’re going to a food bank every week, you shouldn’t be going for fast food, takeaways, every week,” he said.

