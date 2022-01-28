CCTV footage shows rapist carrying victim through Leeds city centre

This chilling CCTV footage captures the moment a rapist carries his victim through a city centre in the early hours of the morning.

The footage shows Austin Osayande carrying a 24-year-old woman through the deserted streets of Leeds on August 14, 2015.

The shocking footage was released by detectives probing the rape in 2015, but he was not caught until September last year when he committed another sexual assault.

Osayande faced a trial after being charged with the rape in 2015 and a sexual assault on a woman in the city on September 10 last year.

