Leopard attacks man and sprints down residential street

A wild leopard attacked a man and injured multiple people before sprinting off down a street in India.

Terrifying footage shows the preditor causing chaos after trespassing into a residential area in the state of Uttar Pradesh, with reports claiming between five and 15 people were hurt in the incident.

CCTV footage shows a brave journalist, known as Sudhanshu, attempting to catch and trap the leopard in a net, before it pounces on him.

A second video shows the big cat sprinting away down the street, with one resident appearing to throw a motorbike into its path.

Sign up to our newsletters.