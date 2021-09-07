A dramatic video of a face-off between a leopard and a house cat, that fell into a well in an Indian city, has taken the internet by storm. A forest department official said the animals were rescued safely from the well hours later on Monday. Officials said that the two fell in the well following a chase.

The leopard fell while chasing the cat, Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division, was quoted as saying in the local media. “It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat” he said.