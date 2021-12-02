Leopard locked in classroom 'detention' after entering school

A leopard was locked inside a classroom after straying into a school in India and attacking a student.

The 77kg cat is seen roaming around a classroom after being summoned into "detention" while teachers and students awaited for forest services to arrive.

Moments before being locked in a room, the leopard mauled a young student leaving them with minor injuries.

"As I entered a classroom, I saw there was a leopard. The moment I turned away, the animal attacked and bit me on the arm and back," the student said.

The student has since been released from the hospital.

Sign up to our newsletters.