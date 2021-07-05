Terrifying CCTV footage shows the moment a leopard attacked a dog while it was sleeping on its owner’s porch in southern India. The predator can be seen ambushing the pet in the dark, pouncing and making off with the dog in its fangs.

But the lucky dog miraculously escaped death. Footage captured by a nearby surveillance camera seconds later shows the pooch running for its life with the big cat in hot pursuit. The leopard is then seen giving up the chase and turning around.