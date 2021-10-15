Leprosy has been discovered in wild chimpanzees for the first time in non-human species in Guinea-Bissau and the Ivory Coast.

Leprosy can damage the respiratory tract, nerves and skin and cause lesions, nodules and loss of sensation in the limbs.

While studying the behavior of chimpanzees scientists came across 4 chimps with “severe leprosy-like lesions” and It’s unclear exactly how the chimps became infected with the disease.

However, scientists believe they came into contact with humans or “other unknown environmental sources”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here