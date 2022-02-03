Cockroaches and black mould filmed inside Lewisham property with young children

A single mother living in a cockroach-infested, mould-covered new-build property with her young children has said she feels suicidal after enduring the poor housing conditions for a year.

Video footage posted on social media reveals a social housing flat in Lewisham with a front door that is so swollen it barely closes, dozens of cockroaches in a child’s bedroom and black mould across the walls.

In one clip, dozens of cockroaches can be seen on the carpet of one of the children’s bedrooms.

“It’s just completely out of order.” Mr Tweneboa can be heard saying.

