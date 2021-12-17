Lib Dems burst ‘Boris bubble’ on live TV following North Shropshire win

Newly elected MP Helen Morgan was filmed “bursting Boris’ bubble” on Friday, after the Conservatives were defeated in the North Shropshire by-election. The Liberal Democrat won with almost 18,000 votes, compared to Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst’s 12,032. The election took place on Thursday following the resignation of Owen Paterson in November, who stepped down after he was found to have broken lobbying rules. He had won the seat in 2019 with a majority of 23,000. Accompanied by Lib Dem MPs Tim Farron and Daisy Cooper, Ms Morgan popped the balloon live on BBC Breakfast.

