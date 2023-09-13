Before and after deadly Libya flooding seen in Satellite images

Satellite images show the before and after of the devastation Storm Daniel brought to Libya.

Heavy flooding has wiped out around a quarter of Derna, a city in the east of the North African nation.

At least 2,000 bodies have been found in the city as of Wednesday (13 September), with the toll expected to increase, according to a minister in the regional administration.

The UN migration agency, the International Organization for Migration, says more than 30,000 people are displaced or missing.