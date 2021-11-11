A Floridian lifeguard got up close and personal with a huge manta ray after spotting an unknown animal swimming near the shore.

The Pensacola Beach lifeguard spotted the animal from the shore and swam out to check on what it was.

As he grew nearer the animal, the huge manta ray breached the surface and swims near the guard’s board.

Sharing the clip on the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Facebook, they said: “One of our lifeguards paddled out to check on an unknown animal at Casino Beach today and discovered this beautiful creature,” the

