Amazing footage shows a huge thunderstorm moving through New Jersey and New York on Tuesday.

The video shared on social media by Tristan Pope appears to be filmed from a rooftop in Weehawken, New Jersey. It shows dark clouds moving towards New York City’s dramatic skyline across the Hudson River.

Slow-motion footage shows the moment lightning strikes in the distance.

Hot and humid weather gave way to severe storms, which triggered flash floods in parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service New York.

Trees toppled onto streets, cars and homes and power outages occurred, local media reported.