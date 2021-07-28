Lincoln Project ad targets GOP donors over Capitol riot

A new ad from the nonprofit group, The Lincoln Project, has targetted Republican donors for their ties to lawmakers who allegedly supported the 6 January insurrection on the US Capitol, as committee hearings into that day began.

The ad lists high profile donors such as Koch Industries, Cigna, and R.J. Reynolds for their support of the Republican party prior to the riots.

The ad alleges that some of America’s biggest firms “helped finance the very structure that led to the murderous violence on January 6”, after many within the party furthered Trump’s “Big Lie” about the election being stolen allegedly.