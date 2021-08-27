A new ad from The Lincoln Project attacks Governor Ron DeSantis for failing to stop COVID-19’s spread in schools.

The television ad, titled “Pro-Life,” juxtaposes the Governor sharing his anti-lockdown politics with the surge in coronavirus infections.

Headlines on-screen note the increasing number of child infections.

DeSantis has been at odds with school boards over mask mandates and forbid school districts from requiring students to wear masks.

As schools re-opened and a surge of infections became apparent, at least 10 districts defied the governor and put in mandates with no general opt-out option.