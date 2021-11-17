Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle repeatedly called out Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his continued attempts to bring up outside legal work Sir Keir Starmer had done while an MP.

The speaker repeated a familiar phrase that it was “prime minister’s questions” and not a chance for the PM to grill the opposition on their conduct or work.

Hoyle got particularly angry with the prime minister at one stage, telling him: “In this House, I’m in charge!”