Sir Lindsay Hoyle appeared on Good Morning Britain to call for “nicer politics across the world” following the killing of politician Sir David Amess.

The Conservative MP of Southend West since 1983, was stabbed to death on Friday (15 October), when he was holding a meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Mr.Hoyle told GMB: “What we’ve got to do is leave a legacy for Sir David. I think nicer politics [is needed] across the world. What we’ve got to have is more respect and tolerance for each other”.