Lioness World Cup final to bring new era for women’s sport in UK

The Lionesses have immeasurably raised the profile of women’s football, but viewing numbers, and the amount of pubs around the country showing the games is still miles behind the mens game.

The Nettie Collective is a group aiming to get more pubs in London to screen women’s sports.

The 2022 Mens world cup final brought in 1.2 billion viewers worldwide, but the women’s 2019 final reached only 260 million views.

Ahead of the World Cup, Nettie managed to get fourteen pubs onboard and screen the tournament.