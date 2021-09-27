Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy promises Labour’s foreign policy will “build bridges not walls” as part of a new partnership with Europe.

The Wigan MP insisted Britain will not be able to solve its problems by “standing by or standing back”.

“As we meet today, for the first time in nearly half a century outside the European Union I give you my word that we will remain a proud, fiercely internationalist party.

"Whether it’s global vaccination or the fight against climate change, our socialism doesn’t end at the coastline.

“We cannot solve the world’s problems, or Britain’s, by standing by or standing back.”