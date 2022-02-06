Portugal's government approves lithium mining despite growing concerns from residents.

Residents have continuously rallied against the rare metal's mining — citing huge environmental ramifications.

Despite the outcry, the country's environment ministry has given the green light to the extraction of the "white gold" in six different locations.

The municipality of Pinhel is preparing to file an injunction to stop the exploration.

Residents in Fundão say plans for a mine will interfere with the area's central irrigation system, posing a threat to one of the region's leading industries, the agri-food sector.

