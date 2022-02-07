Watch live as Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz hold press conference at the White House

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are holding a press conference at the White House on Monday (7 February).

The pair met earlier today to discuss the ongoing situation in eastern Europe, where around 100,000 Russian troops have been stationed on their border with Ukraine for a number of weeks.

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned over the weekend that the Russian’s could invade “any day now” and also suggested that any military action would “come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine”.

