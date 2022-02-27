EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives a news conference after the virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The EU foreign ministers will adopt a third round of sanctions on Russia, excluding some Russian Banks from the payment system SWIFT.

Earlier this afternoon him and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced new sanctions including the ban of Russian planes from the EU airspace, the ban of Russia Today and Sputnik media from broadcasting in the EU and the provision of weapons to Ukraine.

