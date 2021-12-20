Watch live as Fauci discusses Omicron Covid-19 variant

Watch live as Dr Anthony Fauci discusses the new Covid variant Omicron.

Yesterday the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States said the country is bracing for a hard winter as the newest Covid-19 variant rapidly spreads placing straining on a health care system already overwhelmed by the Delta variant.

Fauci urged Americans to get vaccinated and get their booster shots, while saying the newest varient is “going to take over”.

He added: “And be prudent in everything else you do: When you travel in your indoor settings that are congregated, wear a mask.”

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here