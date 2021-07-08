Watch live as health executives, Jenny Harries and Dido Harding answer questions during Public Accounts Committee

British health executives are set to answer lawmakers’ questions in Parliament on Thursday morning.

Dido Harding, the former head of NHS Test and Trace, and Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, will be giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee.

Harding was appointed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock in May 2020 to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in England.

After the reorganisation of public health protection in the following months, and the formation of the UK Health Security Agency, Dr Harries was appointed chief executive on 1 April 2021.