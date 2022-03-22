Watch live as US national security advisor attends White House briefing

Watch live as the White House’s national security advisor attends today’s briefing.

Press secretary Jen Psaki was expected to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as president Joe Biden visits Europe this week.

However, Psaki announced she has Covid, and will not be joining the president in Europe.

Jake Sullivan has taken the briefing in her place.

