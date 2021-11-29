Watch live as Jen Psaki holds a White House press briefing

Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the White House briefing amid concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid.

In his address to the nation, President Joe Biden urged Americans to be calm amid news of the new omicron variant, saying the United States would beat the variant.

Biden told Americans that the emergence of the variant, which the World Health Organization says poses a “very high” global risk, is “cause for concern, not a cause for panic”.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here