Labour leader Keir Starmer is making his keynote speech at the party’s annual conference in Brighton on Wednesday (29 September).Starmer is expected to draw a line under any previous attachments to the Jeremy Corbyn era, and said he is prepared to break promises made in his leadership election if it means getting Labour into government.It’s a high-stakes speech for the leader after one of his shadow cabinet ministers resigned this week over a disagreement on the level of minimum wage the party should be striving for.