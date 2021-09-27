Watch live as smoke billows from Spanish volcano as lava approaches the sea

The volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is continuing to erupt, with two separate lava flows spewing from the crater and making their way to the sea.

The airport on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma is open once again – although local airline Binter cancelled all its flights from the airport on Sunday (26 September) due to the ongoing volcanic activity.

There have been no fatalities reported due to the eruption yet, although the past week has caused serious damage to the island’s farming community.