Burning lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma started pouring onto the streets in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

About 5,000 people were evacuated from the path of the molten lava which poured towards houses and hotels in the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.

Authorities said on Monday, when the eruption started, that at least 100 homes had been engulfed by the lava in the village of El Paso.