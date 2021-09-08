Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference

House speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking questions from the press at a weekly press conference as the clean-up continues from a particularly violent storm season in the US .

New York and New Jersey have been hit by serious flooding in the wake of Hurricane Ida, and much of Louisiana and Mississippi are still dealing with the wake of the deadly storm. Pelosi is likely to also face questions about the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan , which continues to have serious consequences for those left in the country.