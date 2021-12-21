Watch live as President Biden delivers speech on Omicron variant

Watch live as President Joe Biden speaks about the rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

To date, the US has seen 52,068,860 coronavirus cases and 828,931 deaths due to Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the president will announce new steps aimed at confronting a spike in coronavirus cases. These will include preparing 1,000 military medical professionals to help at overburdened hospitals, setting up new federal testing sites, deploying hundreds of federal vaccinators and buying 500 million rapid tests to distribute free to the public.

