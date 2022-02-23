An Ohio news reporter’s live broadcast was interrupted when his mum drove past the scene he was filming in.

ABC’s Myles Harris’ was filmed beginning his broadcast when he appears to spot someone down the road.

Harris flails his arms and looks directly at the camera, appearing annoyed.

“This is my mama,” he tells the cameraman before a vehicle parks up behind him.

“Hi baby,” his mum shouts while waving at the camera.

Myles pleads with his mum to “not hold up traffic” and to drive away.

