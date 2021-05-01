Watch live as Ukraine’s president Zelenskiy addresses US Congress

Watch live as the president of Ukraine addresses the United Statescongress.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks today to the US via a video call from Kyiv, Ukraine, where he will adress the war’s current status.

The leader has refused to leave his country as he stands strong against president Vladimir Putin of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

