Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press conference with reporters.

This comes as the president returns to Washington DC from Delaware to be briefed by members of the White House Covid-19 Response team, including Dr Anthony Fauci and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Dr Anthony Fauci has warned Americans about the risks of travelling this Christmas, citing the Omicron variant’s “extraordinary capability” of spreading quickly.

The US has recorded 51,769,969 coronavirus cases and 827,343 deaths to date.

