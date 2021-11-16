Local faith leaders in Liverpool have been speaking out following the terrorist attack in which a bomb was set off in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday (14 November).

Canon Crispin Pailing, Leyla Mashjari, Priyanka Mohta and Rabbi Avinoam Czitron all read out speeches outside the scene of the attack.

Pailing spoke of how terrorism is “indiscriminate” in who it affects and Mohta said we should remain “alert not alarmed” at this time.