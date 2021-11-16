Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson was out and about speaking to locals along with Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell following the terror attack outside the women’s hospital on Sunday (14 November).

Kennedy listened to the concerns of local residents and tried to offer her reassurances that the police presence there was trying to help in the aftermath of the attack. Police are still investigating the motive behind the attack and whether or not the bomb was set off prematurely.