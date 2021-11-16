Liverpool bomb attack: What we know so far

The man who let off a bomb inside a taxi outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been named as Emad Al Swealmeen, with the UK’s terror alert level being raised to severe after the second such incident in a month after MP David Amess was stabbed to death.

Four men were arrested by police following the incident but all have been released from custody after being questioned. The motive behind the attack and whether the device had been set off prematurely is still being investigated by police.