Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the explosion at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital that killed one person and injured another on Remembrance Sunday.

Suspected terrorist Emad Al Swealmeen died after the device exploded in a taxi with the destroyed vehicle now being taken away after forensics police completed their search of the area.

Investigators continue to work on piecing together a motive for the blast, with the head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West saying Mr. Al Swealmeen had been buying parts for his homemade device since at least April.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here