Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a man was killed in a car explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, police have confirmed.

The men, aged 29,26, and 21, are held in connection with the blast that went off just before 11.00 am on Sunday (14 November).

The explosion killed the car’s passenger, yet to be formally identified, and injured the driver.

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Police North West are keeping an “open mind about the cause of the explosion” as the investigation continues “at pace”.