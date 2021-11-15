Video footage shows a man being placed into a police car in Sutcliffe Street following an explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital with a cordon remaing in place outside the terraced house.

Four men are under arrest after a taxi exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, killing the passenger and wounding the driver.

The explosion has been declared a terrorist incident by the police but the motivation for the attack is “yet to be understood”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here