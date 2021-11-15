Liverpool hospital explosion: Police remain at scene after arrests

Security services are assisting police in their investigation after a taxi exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday (14 November), killing one person.

A police cordon remains in place around the hospital today, with chief constable Serena Kennedy saying they are keeping an “open mind” about the cause of the explosion and that counter-terrorism police had become involved in the investigation “out of caution”.

It is not yet known if there is a connection between the incident and the fact that it was Remembrance Sunday , with the explosion taking place at 10.59am.