The Liverpool taxi explosion “has been declared a terrorist incident’’ by police.

Counterterrorism officers also added that the motivation behind the blast, which happened outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday, is “yet to be understood”.

“Our enquiries indicate that an improvised explosive device has been manufactured and our assumption so far is that this was built by the passenger in the taxi,” Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter-terrorism Policing North West, said Monday.

“Although the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, given all the circumstances, it has been declared a terrorist incident.”

