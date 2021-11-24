A mother and daughter from Liverpool have been praised for their “extraordinary” courage in fighting off a heroin addict who threatened to shoot them in a car park.

Eric Pike followed his victims into a lift before pulling what appeared to be a black handgun, demanding they hand over their purses, money and phones.

CCTV from inside the lift shows the women bravely fought him off before the younger of the two chased him through a car park while he shouted “I’m going to shoot you in the eye.”

Judge Garrett Byrne praised the “extraordinary” courage of both women.

