Forensic investigators have been searching a property on Sutcliffe Street in Kensington, Liverpool, as investigations continue into a bomb attack that blew up a taxi outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday (14 November).

Investigators believe the attacker Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, built his explosive device at a rented flat in the Sefton Park area of Liverpool and are also checking for explosive materials at separate asylum accommodation.

Police believe al-Swealmeen had been planning the attack since at least April, leading some to question why the plot hadn’t been detected by security services.