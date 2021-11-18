Liverpool bomb attack: Burnt-out taxi removed from outside hospital

Drone footage shows the taxi that was blown-up outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital being removed after Emad al-Swealmeen had detonated a bomb inside it on Remembrance Sunday (14 November).

Forensic investigators have been searching a property on Sutcliffe Street in Kensington, Liverpool , in relation to the attack and believe that al-Swealmeen, 32, built his explosive device at a rented flat in the Sefton Park of the city.

Police believe the 32-year-old had been planning the attack since at least April, leading to some questions as to why the plot hadn’t been detected beforehand.