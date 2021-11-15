Taxi driver David Perry has been hailed a “hero” for locking the doors of his vehicle moments before it exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the cab pulling up to the reception of the building before a violent blast sends smoke and debris into the air.

Mr Perry can then be seen emerging from the smoke as the car catches fire.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised his “incredible presence of mind and bravery” as details of his actions - which helped avert an “awful disaster” - emerged.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.