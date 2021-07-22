Liverpool loses World Heritage status over ‘threatening’ waterfront developments

Liverpool has been removed from the World Heritage List after a UN committee found a number of developments - including Everton Football Club's planned stadium - threaten the value of the city's waterfront.

The Premier League side saw their £500 million proposal approved earlier this year, despite objections from a number of heritage bodies.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson says she is "really disappointed" with UNESCO's decision and plans to appeal it.

The city was named a World Heritage Site in 2004 but was stripped of the much-cherished title on Wednesday.