Liverpool taxi bomber rented flat to make device with ‘murderous intent’

The Liverpool taxi hospital bomber rented a flat to make a device with "murderous intent", an inquest has heard.

Emad Al Swealmeen bought 2,000 ball bearings and rented a “bomb-making factory” to manufacture the IED, before getting into a vehicle, where he triggered it on 14 November.

Wirral Coroner's Court was also told of how Al Swealmeen called his brother in America two days before he died and suggested he might do "something bad".

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.