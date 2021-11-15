Boris Johnson told reporters that the change in the terror level “reflects the number of attacks that we’ve seen” after an explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital was declared to be a terrorist incident.

Counter-terror officers said the passenger inside a taxi that pulled up shortly before the blast on Remembrance Sunday is believed to have built the improvised explosive device (IED).

The national terror threat level has been raised from substantial to severe, meaning further attacks are considered “highly likely”.

