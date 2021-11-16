The couple who sheltered the suspected Liverpool taxi bomber for eight months have spoken of their shock over his actions.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was killed after a homemade device exploded inside the cab he rode to Liverpool Women's Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

"He lived here for eight months and we were living cheek by jowl. He was - I thought at that time - very genuine," Malcolm Hitchcott told ITV News.

"One thing I suppose we can be thankful for is that he didn't kill anyone else. But it's sad," Elizabeth Hitchcott added.

