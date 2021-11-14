One person has died after an explosion involving a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Images of a car on fire, allegedly in the hospital’s car park, and another burnt out were shared on social media.

"Police were called to a car explosion at women's hospital in Liverpool city centre," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

They added: "Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, which, thankfully, are not life-threatening."

